Feeling the pinch of GOP tax reform

My wife and I are senior citizens and pay our fair share of taxes. We are now feeling the effect of the GOP tax plan.

I am — and always have been — a budget keeper. My computer makes it very easy to log in and check my daily purchases. It also allows me to check prices of past purchases against new ones. I admit I love to gamble, but my budget keeps me in line if I try to stray.

What we have noticed since passage of the tax plan is that grocery purchases have been rising a penny here and a penny there. I believe it is being done in a manner to conceal the offset of executive pay raises or who knows what, but the trend is real. Also look at the tax breaks given to corporations and our massive jump in gasoline prices. What about our GOP state controlled auto insurance rate hike? It is hard to understand why our insurance co-pays have doubled.

Overall for the past six months I have seen an increase of about 4 percent each month. If the GOP stays in control for another four years, I estimate the trickle-down plan will cost me 50 percent more, crashing my budget. There goes my enjoyment of not having enough dollars to enjoy the fun in my life.

I voted for Gov. Brian Sandoval, but now I question my judgment. No way I would support Adam Laxalt or any other GOP candidate. They really don’t give a hoot for us seniors or the middle class.