Finally, some Las Vegas educational success stories

Principal Renee Fairless’ success at the Mater Academy needs to be replicated systemwide (“Two schools bucking the trend,” Wednesday Review-Journal). By selecting a dedicated teaching staff and emphasizing math and reading, the academy — which is within one of the most impoverished districts of Las Vegas — is only a half point from being a top-rated, five-star school. The RJ’s inspiring report confirms that educating our most precious of assets is within reach.

Spurious ideological rhetoric and library censorship should never replace teaching children to think as opposed to how to think.