Letters

Finally time to privatize mail delivery?

Chris Corbin Henderson
May 20, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

I read recently in the Review-Journal that the U.S. Postal Service lost $1.3 billion in the first quarter of the year. Whatever happened to the ideas proposed a couple of years ago when the government addressed these issues and vowed to find solutions? Some of the ideas included streamlining and combining post offices and eliminating Saturday home delivery. As usual, nothing was ever done, and the taxpayers keep paying for the government’s inefficiency.

What the government needs are lawyers such as those who work for the Postal Service’s union negotiating team. Or let somebody in the private sector run it. They could not do worse.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like