Finally time to privatize mail delivery?

I read recently in the Review-Journal that the U.S. Postal Service lost $1.3 billion in the first quarter of the year. Whatever happened to the ideas proposed a couple of years ago when the government addressed these issues and vowed to find solutions? Some of the ideas included streamlining and combining post offices and eliminating Saturday home delivery. As usual, nothing was ever done, and the taxpayers keep paying for the government’s inefficiency.

What the government needs are lawyers such as those who work for the Postal Service’s union negotiating team. Or let somebody in the private sector run it. They could not do worse.