Finland is the world’s happiest country?

If not for us, every one of these “happy countries” wouldn’t exist, and their people would be speaking German or Russian.

In response to ”Report: Finland happiest nation even in darkness,” a wire service story that appeared in the March 15 Review-Journal: The story notes that “The World Happiness Report,” which is the annual publication of the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Solutions Network, whatever that is, has found that Finland — closely followed by Norway, Denmark and other “relatively homogenous” countries — is the happiest country in the world.

I’m not sure if homogeneity is a factor. But I do know what every one of these countries has in common: The greatest country in the history of the world, the United States, has had their backs for 100 years or so, whenever they were about to lose all their “happiness.”

If not for us, every one of these “happy countries” wouldn’t exist, and their people would be speaking German or Russian. Wonder how the United Nations would rate their happiness then? Oh, that’s right. It wouldn’t exist either.