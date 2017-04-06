Fix the basics before worrying about diversity classes

Nevada’s public education system is in a shambles. First, either teacher tenure laws or incompetent administrators hinder the actual removal or firing of teachers who engage in sexual misconduct by “passing the trash” or simply reassigning these teachers to other schools. Evidently, ”inappropriate” behavior warrants only a transfer where these horrific teachers can inflict harm on other unsuspecting children, similar to pedophile priests. This is reprehensible.

Not only is the school district failing to keep students safe, but it also falls short in educating them. In 2016, Nevada ranked last in state education systems with the lowest graduation rate. In the midst of these abominations, the Review-Journal reported last week that Senate Bill 107, sponsored by state Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, would require high school students to take a class in diversity studies (“Senate panel moves on education bill”).

Sen. Segerblom implies that American history is more than just the Founding Fathers and that students need information on myriad ethnic groups. Sadly, many students graduate knowing little about American history and our government. The Revolutionary War? The Federalist Papers? Separation of powers? Let’s focus on the basics.

More than half of Nevada’s high school graduates are not prepared for college. Around 58 percent require remediation in math and/or English before taking classes for credit. Even some students who “excelled” in high school and earned the Millennium Scholarship need remediation.

Nevada’s graduates are less prepared for Nevada’s state colleges than graduates from schools outside of Nevada. What are our students learning? Currently, students need 22½ credits to graduate. Adding another credit by mandating diversity classes is not beneficial.