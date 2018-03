He shouldn’t be able to breathe the same air as the rest of us.

Nikolas Cruz. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

Why send this Florida school shooter to prison? He will be able to go outside and exercise and see the sunlight. He will get three square meals a day, which we the taxpayers will pay for. He will be able to watch TV.

The families of the victims will never see their children graduate or walk down the aisle or even have children. I believe in the Bible and eye for an eye. This shooter shouldn’t be able to breathe the same air as the rest of us.