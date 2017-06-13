Focus on Nevada’s problems, not Washington’s

Regarding your Saturday editorial on regulatory reform:

I want to praise you for your bravery in pointing out how much harder Barack Obama made it to do business. I am sure that the regulators in Washington will immediately pay attention to this.

Of course, you could have written about the actual group that causes the most problems in this state: the local power brokers and state officials who are their employees.

According to CNBC, Nevada ranks 23rd in business friendliness, but last in education. Maybe that’s because we spend so little on education. But, hey, as long as taxes are low. Businesses don’t need no educated employees. Access to capital? We’re 44th. Well, at least we are not last.

Perhaps if you encouraged things such as educating our children, more businesses might come here. Consider addressing the problems here rather than whining about ones 2,500 miles away about which you can do — well, nothing.