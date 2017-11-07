For now, I’m avoiding Las Vegas as a tourist destination

I feel that it is an obscene affront to the victims to “eat, drink, and be merry” in Vegas, as if their dying didn’t matter and their wounds never happened.

Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Because my parents went to Las Vegas as newlyweds in the 1950s and later brought us kids, I have returned many times over the years. It was a source of nostalgia for me — something that is now ruined.

I simply can’t bring myself to pretend that the unacceptable atrocity of Oct. 1 didn’t happen, as much as Mandalay Bay — as well as other casinos, hotels and concert venues — might like me to have a short memory for the sake of their profits.

On the contrary, I feel that it is an obscene affront to the victims to “eat, drink, and be merry” in Vegas, as if their dying didn’t matter and their wounds never happened.

So until I hear that the surviving victims and the loved ones of the deceased are satisfied that they are receiving full disclosure from law enforcement and from Mandalay Bay, and just compensation for loss and injury, I am not coming back to Las Vegas. I hope that others will also consider being “Vegas Strong” by spending their vacations elsewhere for the time being.