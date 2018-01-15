Letters

Forcing citizens to eat and drink only what the do-gooders allow

Richard E. Ralston Newport Beach, Calif. The writer is executive director of Americans for Free Choice in Medicine.
January 14, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

As you point out in your Friday editorial, Costco in Seattle did not hesitate to cast direct light on the grab for tax money by pious political hypocrites to rake in more money for their spoils systems while expressing their desire and that of other busy-bodies to control every detail of our lives. Citizens must never accept the claim of the moral superiority of politicians as a justification to take their tax money while forcing them to eat and drink only what is permitted.

