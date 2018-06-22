Foreign affairs and Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

In response to Richard Strickland’s Monday letter apologizing to Canada for the actions of our president and the letter that appeared the same day from Richard Bell criticizing the North Korea summit:

President Donald Trump was trying to negotiate with Canada. He doesn’t really want to raise tariffs. He wants to stop Canada from charging us high tariffs. If they back off, he backs off.

Canada and the United States will always be strong allies when it comes down to the real important stuff.

In regard to Mr. Bell’s concerns, we put our war games on hold. We did not permanently stop them. They can be started again immediately if North Korea does not abide by terms President Trump negotiated. We are pulling no troops out of South Korea. We are not lifting any sanctions until North Korea keeps its word to get rid of all nuclear weapons.