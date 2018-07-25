Forget the Golden Parachute for LVCVA chief Rossi Ralenkotter

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Rossi Ralenkotter. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

I suggest a separation package for Rossi Ralenkotter, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, to consist of a decorated cookie jar with a design of a sad little thin piggy with a bib labeled “Las Vegas to Rossi.” Inside will be only a handful of paper slips marked “U owe me.”

He wants a golden parachute (Sunday Review-Journal). It should be the Golden Flush. A friend once told me that pigs get fat, but hogs get slaughtered.

That convention authority tax money should be used to fix the roads and to paint white and yellow lane dividers to help tourists and locals navigate clearly and safely. As it is, the local roadways resemble Third World and ex-Soviet state streets.

It is long overdue to change the retirement systems for government employees to mimic the private sector with 401(k) and IRA accounts. You draw it out at 59 to 70 years of age. Also, this cashing in your leave and sick days to collect huge bonuses is an insult to the taxpayers. It’s like a government mafia, and the club members are in no hurry to fix it.