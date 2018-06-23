Letters

Free lunches are not giveaways

John E.M. D’Aura Henderson
June 22, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

The term “free lunch” does not mean what many are led to believe. Studies consistently show, as common sense would indicate, that people generally do better in just about everything when they’ve had a chance to abate their physical hunger. So a free lunch isn’t a giveaway. It’s a small yet practical investment in anyone.

As such, free or reduced-price school lunches are an aid to both the student and the teacher. If business people are in a position to do so, they should offer (and get the tax credits for) any “free” meals they can provide to their employees. This is one of the areas in which businesses and the tax code can reflect the more benevolent side of human nature. Everybody can win.

