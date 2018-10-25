Letters

Fundraisers to save Clark County teaching jobs?

David Stevenson Henderson
October 24, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

What a disgrace that local schools are forced to hold fundraisers to save teachers’ jobs (Oct. 12 Review-Journal). Will we soon see teachers standing on street corners with cardboard signs pleading for contributions to avoid a $60 million shortfall?

In the meantime, local taxpayers are being saddled with a $750 million debt to pay for the new Raiders stadium. Big stadiums are big-time losers. Once completed, they have a small support staff with fewer employees than your local Walmart. The only ones making a profit will be the team owners.

The corrupt local officials who pushed for and approved wasting our tax dollars on this fiasco while ignoring our schools should be in jail.

