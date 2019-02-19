Fuzzy thinking in Carson City

David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidguzman1985

So the Democrats have taken control in Carson City, and the good things are just starting.

1. It’s OK to kill babies but not to kill a convicted murderer. Oh, and the money we “save” by abolishing the death penalty and housing the murderer for the rest of his life — pretty fuzzy math there — will instead go toward education. Sure.

2. I can’t sell a gun to my son without a background check and that will make us all safer. Sure. Be sure to inform the gangbanger on the corner of his obligations.

“Fuzzy” Ozzy Fumo and his ilk will save us all. Sure.