Gamblers prefer free parking to paying for nicer facilities

Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

In Wednesday’s Business section it was reported that an MGM Resorts International official said: “For too long, customer ratings of our parking facilities were consistently negative. The experience did not match the luxury experience of our resorts and the cost to upgrade was far too great to absorb without the revenue to offset the expense.”

OK, everyone, when was the last time you made a decision on where to go based on the experience in the parking garage? Does anyone really say, “Oh, no. I’m not going to that concert at the MGM Grand. The inside of the parking garage is terrible. I refuse to go there”?

I bet if they asked their customers whether they’d like a nice parking experience — I don’t even know what that means — to park for free, I can guess which one would be chosen.

Wake up, everyone. It’s all a money grab. First resort fees, now parking.