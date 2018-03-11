Gender discrimination at the Clark County School District?

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

I’m not quite sure where the Review-Journal was going with the Tuesday article on the Clark County School District, “Women underrepresented in top CCSD positions.” The story notes that a woman has never held the top spot of district superintendent, but includes a graph illustrating that women indeed dominate the teaching ranks and the principal roles and are almost even in the assistant superintendent roles. One woman is even a deputy superintendent.

The chart shows females outnumbering men 64 percent to 36 percent in all administration posts.

Meanwhile, the back page of the same Nevada section includes the story “See you in court? Good luck,” which states that Nevada law prohibits discrimination based on sex or gender identity. So should the school district break the law to discriminate against men in order to satisfy demographics that are already heavily in favor of women? Why does it seem that some people, some group, always want to be more equal than others?

I also noticed that all four articles on the Nevada section front page that day were written or co-written by women. Does that mean men are being discriminated against?

I, for one, am highly satisfied with the quality of our teachers in the trenches. They do a great job and don’t need someone stirring the pot of gender equality. Discrimination and equality are a slippery slope when agendas cloud the conversation.