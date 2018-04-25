Gender wage gap issue is a manufactured controversy

The controversy over Victor Joecks’ recent columns on the fallacy of a gender pay gap is unbelievable. This issue has been debunked so many times over the past 20 years that only ignorant dullards would still believe such a gap existed. Nevertheless, some individuals and politicians denounced it as “blatant discrimination.”

Mr Joecks repeated his point in a second column (Friday Review-Journal), explaining how pay statistics were manipulated to create this fallacy, and that career choices — not discrimination — were the determining factor. In both columns, he mentioned the Equal Pay Act of 1963, which requires all workers, regardless of gender, to be paid the same wages for the same work.

A major point of this harangue is to incite anger among uniformed ignorant women that Democrats can use to increase support for their candidates.