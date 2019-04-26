Genderless driver licenses at the Nevada DMV

Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Well, I see that the Department of Motor Vehicles has added an “X” option for your gender identity on our driver’s licenses now (Tuesday Review-Journal). I’m anxious to see how far this nonsense is going to go.

Will we also be able to list our hair color as red, orange, green or yellow if that’s what your hair is colored? What if you witness a crime and are asked by police for a description of a suspect? “It was an X with dark hair and eyes, about 5-feet, 8-inches tall.” And heaven forbid you wrongly identify an X as an M or an F. The horror.

Enough of this insanity. You are either M or F. There’s nothing else.