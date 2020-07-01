87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Letters

Get street officers involved in police reform proposals

Anthony Palmer Las Vegas
June 30, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I was a 30-year street officer (retired), who had ancillary roles on hiring boards and disciplinary boards, was a field training officer and academy instructor and was involved in many situations with violent subjects.

Part of the problem that I see with proposing police reform is that actual police officers — not administrators who have not worked the street — are given no input in what is acceptable and what is not feasible. The legislators who are proposing these new regulations have no idea what will work and what will not — so their proposed legislation fails.

Maybe if a group of experienced officers were consulted by these legislators, proper police reform (which we need) could be proposed and enacted that all sides could agree on.

MOST READ
1
Laughlin casino closing again after employees test positive
Laughlin casino closing again after employees test positive
2
Cirque du Soleil files for bankruptcy protection, terminates 3,500
Cirque du Soleil files for bankruptcy protection, terminates 3,500
3
Cosmopolitan workers say resort isn’t disclosing spread of coronavirus among employees
Cosmopolitan workers say resort isn’t disclosing spread of coronavirus among employees
4
Sisolak extends Phase Two through July
Sisolak extends Phase Two through July
5
Coronavirus transmission rate in Nevada is the highest in the US
Coronavirus transmission rate in Nevada is the highest in the US
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST