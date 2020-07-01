Get street officers involved in police reform proposals

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

I was a 30-year street officer (retired), who had ancillary roles on hiring boards and disciplinary boards, was a field training officer and academy instructor and was involved in many situations with violent subjects.

Part of the problem that I see with proposing police reform is that actual police officers — not administrators who have not worked the street — are given no input in what is acceptable and what is not feasible. The legislators who are proposing these new regulations have no idea what will work and what will not — so their proposed legislation fails.

Maybe if a group of experienced officers were consulted by these legislators, proper police reform (which we need) could be proposed and enacted that all sides could agree on.