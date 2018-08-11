Rudy Giuliani’s statement that the recent shootings in Chicago are the fault of the Democrats (Tuesday Review-Journal) is a terrible statement to make. To politicize this shows his callousness. This shows he is ignorant and cares not at all about what is happening in Chicago. Instead of trying to help and improve the lives of the citizens in Chicago, he chose to make political hay.
Giuliani makes callous statement on Chicago gun violence
He doesn’t really care about what’s happening
August 10, 2018 - 9:00 pm