Why should those who make more get more?

David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidguzman1985

On the issue of raises for public employees: I do not understand why people think a blanket raise of 3 percent for everyone is equitable. A 3 percent raise for someone making $24,000 a year is $720 a year. A 3 percent raise for someone making $100,000 a year is $3,000 a year. The pay gap between the two increases.

A more reasonable increase would be to give each worker the same amount, perhaps between $1,400 and $2,000 for everyone.