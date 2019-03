Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

After reading about Smith’s supermarkets deciding to stop accepting Visa credit cards, I feel it is about time that all of the big-box stores took a stand against the major credit card companies for charging these fees of $2 to $3 or more per transaction. Isn’t it bad enough that the credit card companies are charging consumers anywhere from 6 percent to 30 percent interest on their purchases?

They are greedy from the word go. Nice going, Smith’s. I hope all the other chains follow your lead.