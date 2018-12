The recent article “Las Vegas police teach women how to stay safe” was interesting. It’s good that our police are helping teach defenseless women to know what to do if someone were to attack them. The world is a dangerous place, and most people don’t know what’s really out there waiting for them.

I would like to see this program expanded to many other cities and states so our schools and communities can be safe and well-protected against attackers.