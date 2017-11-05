GOP Nevada Senate recall effort is a farce

Every day, people tell me that deceitful, aggressive and out-and-out lies are being used to acquire signatures.

In response to the Oct. 29 from Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, regarding the effort to recall three Demcoratic state senators:

Mr. Roberson is short on factual information and long on exaggeration. The so-called radical Democratic agenda he vilifies doesn’t exist. Let’s start with a few facts.

As to the sanctuary state concept, no bill was ever submitted to the Senate to make Nevada a sanctuary state. However, several Democratic senators were working with local law enforcement to come up with a way to comply with federal law and not be abusive to the undocumented Hispanic population in Nevada.

As to state Sen. Mark Manendo, Mr. Roberson noted that the sexual harassment was going on for years. The Democrats have had control of the Senate since only last year. What did the Republican majority do over all these years to resolve the problem?

The recall is a farce. Every day, people tell me that deceitful, aggressive and out-and-out lies are being used to acquire signatures. I can personally verify that petition canvassers have used nefarious means to get signatures. A blind man told me that he was talked into signing the petition because it was a petition to keep Sen. Joyce Woodhouse in office. Others told me that they were told Sen. Woodhouse had stolen money from the school district. Some were told that they were required to sign the petitions. The out-of-state canvassers were paid very well to come to Nevada to lie to our voters.

If this scam works, we can expect continual elections, recalls and new elections — all costing the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars that are not in the budget. We had a fair election. We don’t need a redo just because a new party is in control of the state Senate.