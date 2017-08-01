GOP Senate fails to follow through on Obamacare promises

I pledge not to vote for any politician who voted no on the repeal and/or replacement.

I am disappointed in a Republican U.S. Senate that can’t replace Obamacare after so many of its members promised to do so for many years. These people have shown no interest in all the people, including some in my family, who have been harmed by Obamacare with insurance that costs much more and isn’t as good as what they had before.

The only ones benefiting by the current law are those getting big subsidies — and the costs don’t matter to them. But we are paying the bill with higher taxes.

