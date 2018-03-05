GOP tax cuts hardly worth the hype

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Trump tax cut had been touted as the next best thing since sliced bread. It spurred bonuses for employees of many large corporations.

Well, I received my first monthly paycheck for this year, and my big increase turned out to be $36.45 — or just over $9 per week. The same is true of my husband’s bimonthly paychecks. For that money, I can put a tank of gas into my Jeep, and my husband can fill up half of the tank in his Dodge truck. I’m really impressed. Oooh!

We are not in our second careers to get wealthy, but come on now! That amount of money is an insult.

We have never been fans of Donald Trump, and the day can’t arrive soon enough when he is out of office. We are hoping against hope that Oprah Winfrey — or even Brian Sandoval — runs for president in 2020 and one of them wins.