GOP tax plan a real budget buster

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

In his Feb. 4 letter to the editor, “Tax sarcasm,” Wayne Headrick illustrates a problem that faces us today.

Due to the recent tax cuts, Mr. Headrick received a $100-plus bump in his pay and sarcastically “thanked” the Democratic representatives of this state who wisely voted against the legislation. Republicans just gave Mr. Headrick and the rest of America a cash advance from the nation’s own “credit card,” and he’s OK with that.

After all the years of Republican supporters complaining about the nation’s debt, Mr. Headrick doesn’t see anything wrong with this tax expenditure because he was the recipient of the money. I think it would have been more appropriate if Republicans had just left the money on his dresser.