GOP tax plan filled with all sorts of special-interest breaks

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

In your Wednesday editorial on “contentious provisions” of the tax bill reconciliation, it seems that a few curious “contentious provisions” have been omitted. I wonder if any of your most supportive readers know that the Senate tax bill contains special tax breaks for owners of golf courses and wineries; special tax advantages for developers of real estate; and, my favorite, a “very special” tax break for hedge-fund managers who are domiciled in the Virgin Islands that just about eliminates any requirement for them to pay tax on their earnings.

The misguided souls in everyday America who thought this president would be their savior are getting royally screwed — as are we all, except for the rich and those special few.