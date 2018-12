But he should have endorsed a Republican to succeed him.

In response to your Sunday story about outgoing Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval:

Gov. Sandoval was a good governor, but he let us down at the end by not endorsing anyone to replace him. I see why now. In your story, incoming Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, says Gov. Sandoval has been an asset to him.

Gov. Sandoval could have endorsed others to take his place. Republican candidate Adam Laxalt comes to mind as one example.