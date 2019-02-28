Gov. Steve Sisolak a no-show at the White House

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

So our new governor, Steve Sisolak, is boycotting the White House because he is upset about plutonium being shipped to Nevada without his permission (Feb. 23 Review-Journal). Well, I am sure they won’t miss him. They don’t pay much attention to crybabies.

These shipments have probably been going on for years all over the country and have never caused any human nor any other harm. The transport is safe, just as the Yucca repository and the nuclear plants all over the country are safe. This Chicken Little syndrome is really wearing thin.

Just a reminder: It was once thought the Earth was flat and only birds could fly.