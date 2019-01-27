Gov. Steve Sisolak and legislative Democrats

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signs his first executive order. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to Joseph Grabowski’s Tuesday letter depicting Gov. Steve Sisolak as Santa Claus:

It is completely out of line to just assume Gov. Sisolak will raise property taxes to pay for his ambitious spending plan. He could also raise the commerce tax to the rates originally proposed. He could institute a state income tax. He could increase taxes on gaming revenue, aka strangling the goose that laid the golden egg.

With Democrat majorities in the Legislature, the tax-raising possibilities are endless. The only thing that isn’t possible is the state being better off afterward.