Government agencies turn a blind eye to illegal aliens

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Following along the lines of Victor Joecks’ commentary on illegal voting in Nevada (Sunday Review-Journal), the same questionable guidelines occur with the Clark County School District. All children need to be vaccinated prior to getting into school, but I’m betting the Clark County Health District doesn’t keep track of the illegals it vaccinates, and neither does the school district.

Every shred of evidence is right under the noses of myriad government officials — and yet there are no statistics as to who is what and has registered where. This is unbelievable, but it’s the status quo. Don’t look too deep. Just keep your mouth shut and take those dollars in the form of taxes. This is a shell game. Follow the money to get the whole story.