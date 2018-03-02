Letters

Government mandating calorie counts on menus

Richard L. Strickland North Las Vegas
March 1, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

In a Saturday editorial, the Review-Journal takes issue with new requirements for restaurant menus to post calorie information. The paper first alleges that such requirements are for the purpose of “shaming people into changing their eating habits” and then attacks this purpose.

But no one except for the Review-Journal has said that this is the purpose of the regulations. In fact, the regulations are to provide information to consumers directly from menus as they order their food. To set up a straw figure only to knock it down is a lousy way to argue a position.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like