Government-run health care will limit individual choice

Richard Pratt’s Saturday letter leaves an important factor out of the health care debate: individual choice. Many people are unaware that every time we empower government, we relinquish individual choices.

Government controls already impact many choices, and this will get only worse. There will be only precise treatments for any given ailments, which could also easily be dictated by age and maybe even social status.

But if you’re fortunate enough to have connections to the powerful, you need not worry — other than the fact that innovation may be stifled. Is “one size fits all” really a good thing?