I want to thank the Senate for its 2018 Christmas gift. A partial government shutdown and a border that is still partially open is exactly what I expected. This gift convinces me my beliefs are correct. Senators are arrogant, out-of-touch, selfish, overpaid employees who always put the demands of their special-interest donors above the needs of their constituents.

I’ll continue to pray that God helps these senators untwist their corrupt souls.