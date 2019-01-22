Governor’s minimum wage hike plan a bad idea

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In his State of the State speech last Wednesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak said he was going to raise the minimum wage, even though he also said there would be no new taxes. But because prices must be increased to pay for the higher wages, is this then not a new tax on all Nevadans, including the very people that he’s trying to help?

I wonder if Gov. Sisolak has considered the consequences of such a proposal? This would force people to spend more money for the goods they buy, which, I predict, would cause an increase in the number of homeless in our state.

Raising the minimum wage only creates more problems, especially for low-wages earners and retired folks who will see their savings erode.