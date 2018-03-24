Great Society failed because it rewarded single motherhood

Rather than eliminate welfare, it would be much better to modify the programs to discourage single-parent families.

In his Monday letter, Jerry Fink makes the point that the Great Society programs signed by Lyndon Johnson in 1965 have failed to reduce poverty and should be terminated. As President Johnson himself admitted, the program was doomed from the beginning by rewarding single motherhood.

Rather than eliminate welfare, it would be much better to modify the programs to discourage single-parent families and large numbers of unsupportable children. That would finally allow us to start reducing poverty and to address the failure of our schools — along with the mushrooming deficits they help create.