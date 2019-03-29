Gun proposals at the Legislature

I read in Tuesday’s Review-Journal about Assembly Bill 437. It would get rid of the requirement that those who carry a concealed weapon have a permit. Good grief, hasn’t Nevada learned the hard way about people circumventing gun laws?

Now you want to eliminate a purposeful law that not only teaches gun safety but includes safeguards against criminals, the mentally ill and substance abusers?

Obtaining a permit to carry a firearm teaches those persons proper use, continued training and utmost safety. I hope all who agree write their lawmakers to protest this useless and dangerous bill.