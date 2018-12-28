Handing over cash to Central American nations?

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

I read with amazement in the Dec. 21 Review Journal that our brain-dead government representatives are allocating $10.6 billion to Central America and southern Mexico to “make people feel less compelled to leave.” These are the same countries that are so politically corrupt and fraught with violence that fleeing is the only option for many citizens.

Do our elected representatives really believe this money won’t go directly into the pockets of the corrupt politicians in these countries? Sad.

If we are trying to stop these migrations, then lets’s use this money to build the damn wall at the Mexican border. At least we will have something to show for it.