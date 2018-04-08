Harry Reid and John Kerry: The pots calling the kettle black

I am exhausted from being lectured to by people whose hands are dirty up to their shoulders.

I am sorry, but I could not help but laugh when I read that retired Sen. Harry Reid and former Secretary of State John Kerry were at UNLV’s Boyd School of Law crying about special-interest money in elections (“Reid: U.S. turning into Russia,” Wednesday Review-Journal). That is the pot calling the kettle black — times 10.

Think about it, a poor Pinky Reid headed to Washington, only to retire as one of the richest members of Congress. The math suggests strongly that his salary was not his main source of income.

Then you have John Kerry, who is an icon of morality. After all, he managed to get one marriage annulled in order to marry into the Heinz fortune. To show how frugal he is with his fortune, Mr. Kerry, according to the Huffington Post, had the audacity to register his yacht in a nearby state to avoid taxes while a senator in Massachusetts. Please note I did not mention his Vietnam record.

Did these men mention the out-of-state money being placed into the coffers of Nevada candidates such as Sen. Reid’s favored Jacky Rosen? Tom Steyer, a billionaire out of California, has already pledged $2 million to unseat Sen. Dean Heller. In Los Angeles, a Hollywood fundraiser attended by no less a luminary than Jane Fonda was held to benefit Jacky Rosen. It makes one curious as to who exactly she will represent. Follow the money.

If the two above named gents want to lecture or whine about money and politics, their collective hands had better be clean first. They had better be sure that they refused money from Big Pharma and the insurance industry, as well as the banking industry. I am exhausted from being lectured to by people whose hands are dirty up to their shoulders.