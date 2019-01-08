Harry Reid lashes out at Donald Trump

Harry Reid. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Harry Reid continues to go after President Donald Trump (“Reid calls Trump worst president ever,” (Jan. 2 Review-Journal). One thing most people know is that Mr. Trump was already a billionaire when he was elected president. Former Sen. Harry Reid started out as a city attorney for Henderson. He eventually worked his way up to U.S. senator. But just how did he get so rich? He really shouldn’t say things about people when he is no better.