Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid testifies in the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, March 28, 2019, during his product liability lawsuit trial against the makers of a resistance exercise band after an incident that blinded him in his right eye more than four years ago. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

While it is unfortunate that former Sen. Harry Reid suffered a debilitating eye injury and then ended his stellar congressional career, I am wondering how it is that, with so many lawyers involved in the case (the senator himself, his own legal counsel and no doubt the input from his attorney children), they could ever think a lawsuit against the exercise band’s manufacturer would be victorious when the actual fitness product itself had been tossed out following the accident at his Henderson home.

As a former law enforcement officer, my only interaction with trial lawyers has been via court testimony. So I am so curious why this case was filed without the vital evidence that reportedly caused the accident.