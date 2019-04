Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid testifies in the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, March 28, 2019, during his product liability lawsuit trial against the makers of a resistance exercise band after an incident that blinded him in his right eye more than four years ago. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

I thought Stormy Daniels was a gold digger. But, boy, Harry Reid takes the cake (“Reid takes witness stand in civil trial,” Friday Review-Journal).

He’s ties an elastic exercise band to a glass shower door. What was he thinking? Sen. Reid said he lost his grip on the band and hurt himself. Hell, he could have lost his grip on a logging chain. While he was in the bathroom, he should have looked in the mirror to see who was to blame.