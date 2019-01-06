Harry Reid up to his old tricks

Harry Reid. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I found your Thursday Harry Reid article extremely amusing (“Reid calls Trump worst president ever”). Wow, Mr. Trump is No. 45, and if we research the other 44, I think we would find some who fit that description. Jimmy Carter comes to mind, for one, but several others also.

Then Mr. Reid goes on to say that Mr. Trump is amoral. Isn’t that the pot calling the kettle black?

I remember well when Mitt Romney was running against Barack Obama and Mr. Reid accused him of failing to file taxes for the past 10 years. When Mr. Romney released his returns, albeit too late, Harry smiled and said, “We won, didn’t we?” No apology. Just his sick, little smile.

I’m still not a Harry Reid fan.