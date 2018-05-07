Hassling Las Vegas homeowners about the new Republic trash cans

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The city of Las Vegas has decided to become Southern Nevada’s largest HOA. The city has sent out code enforcement to harass good residents of the city by demanding that homeowners move Republic Services new trash containers from the front of driveways to preserve property values.

Many homeowners in my area are older and can’t push these cans from their back yards. I have lived in my home for 30 years and never had this problem. I understand branches needing to be cut and out of the way of the sidewalk. But code enforcement officers say they can fine $180 per hour if a homeowner does not comply. Does the city manager need a raise? Why the hassle now? Enforce safety and hazard issues.