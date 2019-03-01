Hate groups feeling emboldened

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

In response to “Eight Mississippi basketball players knelt during anthem,” an AP article appearing in Sunday’s Review-Journal: A more appropriate headline would have been “Pro-confederate groups invade the Ole Miss campus.”

The fact the these basketball players knelt before the game was in direct response (and reasonably so) to the rally on their campus. Their response brought attention to what is the real story: These hate groups feel more and more embolden in this atmosphere that the current administration has created.