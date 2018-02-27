Headline was an affront to Lindsey Vonn

I think all of these young Olympic participants should receive medals for making it all the way to the Olympics.

Lindsey Vonn. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

I was very sad to see the headline in Wednesday’s Review-Journal Sports section, “Not quite as good as gold,” regarding Lindsey Vonn. How about a positive comment on Ms. Vonn once again making a comeback at the age of 33 and receiving the bronze medal in what will probably be her last Olympics?

What an accomplishment in her career. What a role model for all young people. She doesn’t deserve negative remarks such as “not quite as good as gold.”

I think all of these young Olympic participants should receive medals for making it all the way to the Olympics.