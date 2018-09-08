Help wanted, but no help given

Not knowing Barry Perea of Las Vegas, but having a similar experience with Congresswoman Jacky Rosen allows me to empathize with him. I, too, contacted Rep. Rosen’s office and used the online system that requires much personal info.

Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks at a roundtable event at the Nevada Urban Chamber of Commerce, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

Not knowing Barry Perea of Las Vegas (Partisan actions, Aug 31, 2018), but having a similar experience with Congresswoman Jacky Rosen allows me to empathize with him. I, too, contacted Rep. Rosen’s office and used the online system that requires much personal info. I sought assistance on an issue with the new DEA opioid protocols that are making those with pain management issues suffer unnecessarily.

After several days, I heard nothing. And to this day, more than a month later, I have not heard from her office. Is it because I’m a senior Republican? Maybe.

Fortunately, I also sent nearly the same request to Sen. Dean Heller. Within a few days, I was contacted by his staff, provided with documentation to sign to allow them authorization to talk about this issue within the HIPPA restrictions, a necessary requirement. Now, considering Rosen is running to unseat Dean Heller, you think she would be more forthcoming. But, alas, no. I fear what Mr. Perea says may be true. Republicans should not expect anything from Rep. Rosen unless you are from her party or providing a donation. Not what I would expect. Not what should be happening.