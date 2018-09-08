Letters

Help wanted, but no help given

John R. Stites II Henderson
September 7, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Not knowing Barry Perea of Las Vegas (Partisan actions, Aug 31, 2018), but having a similar experience with Congresswoman Jacky Rosen allows me to empathize with him. I, too, contacted Rep. Rosen’s office and used the online system that requires much personal info. I sought assistance on an issue with the new DEA opioid protocols that are making those with pain management issues suffer unnecessarily.

After several days, I heard nothing. And to this day, more than a month later, I have not heard from her office. Is it because I’m a senior Republican? Maybe.

Fortunately, I also sent nearly the same request to Sen. Dean Heller. Within a few days, I was contacted by his staff, provided with documentation to sign to allow them authorization to talk about this issue within the HIPPA restrictions, a necessary requirement. Now, considering Rosen is running to unseat Dean Heller, you think she would be more forthcoming. But, alas, no. I fear what Mr. Perea says may be true. Republicans should not expect anything from Rep. Rosen unless you are from her party or providing a donation. Not what I would expect. Not what should be happening.

