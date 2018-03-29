Henderson constable fiasco reveals a cavalier attitude toward our tax dollars

Who’s watching the people who are suppose to know where all this money goes?

Creators.com

In response to your recent story on the Henderson constable: This is just another example of how nobody is responsible for our tax dollars. If the Review-Journal had not gotten a tip that there was a problem, all this might have gone unreported. What happens to these stories if the media do not run information about a tip? Does it end up like the Steve Wynn story, lost for years? Who’s watching the people who are suppose to know where all this money goes?

Higher taxes, please. We wouldn’t want that government debit card to be declined.