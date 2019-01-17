Henderson getting schooled on land deals

And we all know that the “city of Henderson” actually means “the taxpayers of Henderson,” right?

Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The city of Henderson sold the Raiders 55 acres last year for $6 million. That was half — half! — the value of the $12 million tract. Yes, I get it: An investment in economic development, etc. But the Raiders wouldn’t have paid $12 million? Or $10 million?

Now, Henderson has purchased a nearby 10-acre tract for the full price of more than $4 million from the federal government.

Buy 10 acres for $4 million, sell 55 acres nearby for $6 million. Genius? Hmm. Maybe Henderson residents should be asking their council representatives about this.